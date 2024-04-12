Hacking, Programming, and Applications
Collabora ☛ Blast from the past at Embedded World: Atari plays for Linux
Adhering to the fundamentals of open source, the Atari VCS OS is based on Debian using the Apertis infrastructure, and the graphics rely on Weston as its Wayland compositor.
Programming/Development
Trend Oceans ☛ Advanced Programming: What is Headless Commerce and What Are Some Pros and Cons
The digital era has certainly brought about some interesting changes when it comes to how people use and perceive the internet and software in today’s world.
TecAdmin ☛ Linux System Administrator MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions)
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, GNU/Linux remains a cornerstone for developers, sysadmins, and IT professionals. Its robustness, security, and open-source nature make it a preferred choice for powering servers, desktops, and embedded systems across the globe.
Java
TecAdmin ☛ Java Operators MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions)
Java, one of the most widely used programming languages, offers a rich set of operators to perform various operations, from basic arithmetic to complex logical evaluations. Understanding these operators and their precedence is crucial for anyone looking to master Java programming.
Applications
Linux Links ☛ cronopete – graphical backup utility based on Fashion Company Apple Time Machine
Cronopete is a backup utility for Linux, modeled after Apple's Time Machine. It aims to simplify the creation of periodic backups.
Linuxiac ☛ Grafana Loki 3.0 Released with Native OpenTelemetry Support
Grafana Loki 3.0 enhances log management with advanced query filters and comprehensive OpenTelemetry support.
KDE ☛ How Selenium Helps Build Sustainable Software (And More)
With a rise in new technologies over the past half a century, the energy consumption of digital technology has greatly increased as well. Take, for example, large LLM models and cryptocurrency technology: both of these have heavy energy requirements. Software directly or indirectly consumes natural resources. The way software is written has a significant influence on resource consumption, such as with software-induced hardware obsolescence, when hardware vendors drive sales of new hardware through software updates that are incompatible with older hardware. The result is electronic waste and the unnecessary consumption of resources and energy in producing and transporting new hardware.
