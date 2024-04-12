Hacking, Programming, and Applications

With a rise in new technologies over the past half a century, the energy consumption of digital technology has greatly increased as well. Take, for example, large LLM models and cryptocurrency technology: both of these have heavy energy requirements. Software directly or indirectly consumes natural resources. The way software is written has a significant influence on resource consumption, such as with software-induced hardware obsolescence, when hardware vendors drive sales of new hardware through software updates that are incompatible with older hardware. The result is electronic waste and the unnecessary consumption of resources and energy in producing and transporting new hardware.