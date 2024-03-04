Release of openmediavault 7
After a long development phase i am happy to announce the release of openmediavault 7 (Sandworm). This version is more of an evolution than a revolution.
A big thank you goes to all translators, forum moderators and bug reporters for their contributions and support.
Linuxiac:
OpenMediaVault 7 NAS Debuts with Debian 12 Upgrade
OpenMediaVault 7 (Sandworm), the latest iteration of the popular open-source network-attached storage (NAS) solution, has been officially released. Marking a significant update over its predecessors, it brings a host of enhancements and new features designed to improve functionality and user experience.
At its core, OpenMediaVault is a comprehensive NAS solution widely adopted among self-hosted enthusiasts that enables users to set up and manage storage services in a network environment. It is built on top of Debian, ensuring stability and a wide range of support for various hardware configurations.