Review: AV Linux MX-23.1

Here, though, all was close to joy. I got an old podcast to sound better than it ever had - stereo, even, thanks to the additional set of plugins and tools in the AV Linux version. OpenShot still wasn't especially intuitive, but I reworked a couple of old videos and they looked and sounded much more professional.

And that's only the beginning of what the distro provides in top-notch multi-media tools: Ardour, a sophisticated sound editing tool; the Avidemx and Cinelerra GG video editors; and the MuseScore notation app. There are also a variety of non-free apps and plug-ins, like Reaper, a digital audio workstation.

There has been some criticism of AV Linux's software update and package installation process, probably because there are so many ways to do each (at least four). This is a heritage of the MX Linux approach, where there always seems to be two or three apps for the same job. So, yes, it might be a touch confusing, but the MX tools aren't complicated, and anyone who needs a basic GUI can always use Synaptic. Which is how I installed AbiWord, since AV Linux - as reported - doesn't include a word processor.

