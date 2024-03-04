9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 3rd, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 04, 2024



This was an awesome week as fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment finally got their wish and were able to install and enjoy the cool new features of the KDE Plasma 6 release, as well as KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites with their numerous enhancements with the KDE neon 6 distro.

On top of that, Mesa’s new Vulkan graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs was declared ready for prime time and variable refresh rate support will finally arrive in GNOME 46. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 3rd, 2024.

