Linux 6.8-rc7

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2024



So we finally have a week where things have calmed down, and in fact 6.8-rc7 is smaller than usual at this point in time. So if that keeps up (but that's a fairly notable "if") I won't feel like I need to do an rc8 this release after all.

So no guarantees, but assuming no bad surprises, we'll have the final 6.8 next weekend.

You can see the rc7 fixes in the shortlog below, and I don't think there's anything particularly notable in there. It's not only fairly small for an rc7, all the stats look fairly normal: just over half of the diff is driver fixes, with the rest being a fairly random mix of arch updates (powerpc and RISC-C dominate - although "dominate" may not the right word when it's all pretty small) some filesystem fixes (btrfs stands out), some core networking and mm fixes, and some more networking selftest updates.

It really is all pretty small. Let's hope it stays that way,

Linus

Read on