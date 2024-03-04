Linux 6.8-rc7
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2024
So we finally have a week where things have calmed down, and in fact
6.8-rc7 is smaller than usual at this point in time. So if that keeps
up (but that's a fairly notable "if") I won't feel like I need to do
an rc8 this release after all.
So no guarantees, but assuming no bad surprises, we'll have the final
6.8 next weekend.
You can see the rc7 fixes in the shortlog below, and I don't think
there's anything particularly notable in there. It's not only fairly
small for an rc7, all the stats look fairly normal: just over half of
the diff is driver fixes, with the rest being a fairly random mix of
arch updates (powerpc and RISC-C dominate - although "dominate" may
not the right word when it's all pretty small) some filesystem fixes
(btrfs stands out), some core networking and mm fixes, and some more
networking selftest updates.
It really is all pretty small. Let's hope it stays that way,
Linus
