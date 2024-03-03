Security Leftovers
LinuxSecurity ☛ Falco Graduation Signals Advancements in Cloud Native Runtime Security
In the world of cloud-native computing, security is paramount. The recent announcement by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) about the graduation of Falco , a cloud-native security tool, brings it to the forefront. Falco, described as the de facto Kubernetes threat detection engine, has gained significant traction among notable organizations like Booz Allen Hamilton, GitLab, Shopify, and many more.
LinuxSecurity ☛ New Bifrost Malware Evades Detection, Threatens GNU/Linux Server Security [Ed: Well, but not the fault of Linux itself, it's partly a FUD campaign to demonise the wrong layer]
A new variant of Bifrost, a remote access Trojan (RAT), has been observed attacking GNU/Linux servers. The new variant, dubbed Bifrose, employs a deceptive domain name to evade detection.
PCLOS Official ☛ [PCLinuxOS] Kernel updates available
The following kernels are now available through the Synaptic Package Manager. kernel-5.4.270-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rm kernel-5.10.211-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rpm kernel-5.15.150-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rpm kernel-6.1.80-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rpm kernel-6.6.20-pclos1-1-1pclos2024.x86_64.rpm
Tom's Hardware ☛ AI worm infects users via AI-enabled email clients — Morris II generative Hey Hi (AI) worm steals confidential data as it spreads
Three researchers created a worm that exploits the currently available generative Hey Hi (AI) engines used in email clients that can steal confidential information and keep affecting newer users by forwarding emails to unsuspecting users.
Security Week ☛ Some Doorbell Cameras Sold on Amazon and Other Online Sites Have Major Security Flaws, Report Says
Major vulnerabilities were found in cameras manufactured by the Chinese company Eken Group Ltd., which produces video doorbells under the brand names EKEN and Tuck, among others.
Seth Michael Larson ☛ 2024-02-28 [Older] Security Developer-in-Residence Weekly Report #31
CISA ☛ 2024-02-28 [Older] CISA Releases Resource Guide for University Cybersecurity Clinics
CISA ☛ 2024-02-27 [Older] CISA, FBI, and HHS Release an Update to #StopRansomware Advisory on ALPHV Blackcat
CISA ☛ 2024-02-27 [Older] CISA Releases Two Industrial Control Systems Advisories
CISA ☛ 2024-02-27 [Older] Mitsubishi Electric Multiple Factory Automation Products
CISA ☛ 2024-02-23 [Older] Updated: Top Cyber Actions for Securing Water Systems
CISA ☛ 2024-02-22 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited ConnectWise Vulnerability, CVE-2024-1709, to Catalog
Peteris Krumins ☛ 2024-02-26 [Older] What is a Cybersecurity Browser? (2024)
CBC ☛ 2024-02-23 [Older] RCMP networks targeted by cyberattack