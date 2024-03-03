Software: Inkscape and Content Management Systems

Announcing the About Screen Contest for Inkscape 1.4! Calling all artists! Each new version of Inkscape, we run a fun contest inviting all seasoned Inkscape artists and newcomers to participate in the "About Screen" contest. The About Screen is the image that you see when you click on Help → About in Inkscape to find more information about the version of the program installed on your device.

This release the topic is "GROWTH". This could be interpreted in many ways! Trees, hair, and grass grow. Children grow. How have you grown as an artist this year? How has the Inkscape project grown? How have the benefits of free software "grown" in your mind?