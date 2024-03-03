Software: Inkscape and Content Management Systems
1.4 About Screen Contest
Announcing the About Screen Contest for Inkscape 1.4! Calling all artists! Each new version of Inkscape, we run a fun contest inviting all seasoned Inkscape artists and newcomers to participate in the "About Screen" contest. The About Screen is the image that you see when you click on Help → About in Inkscape to find more information about the version of the program installed on your device.
This release the topic is "GROWTH". This could be interpreted in many ways! Trees, hair, and grass grow. Children grow. How have you grown as an artist this year? How has the Inkscape project grown? How have the benefits of free software "grown" in your mind?
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Medevel ☛ Azuriom is an Open-source Game Server and Gaming CMS Web Solution
What is Azuriom?
Azuriom is an open-source web solution for game servers, offering numerous extensions for various possibilities. It is trusted by over 1,800 servers, serving more than two million users.
Medevel ☛ 20 Best Free PHP-based CMS Alternatives to WordPress for 2024
WordPress dominated the content publishing for years now, but because of many security concerns, many may decide to migrate to other CMS or choose a similar alternative for their customers or for their next projects.
19 Free and Open-source WordPress Security Vulnerability Scanners and Pentesting ToolsWordPress security is crucial for
