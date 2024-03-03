today's howtos
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Immich with Docker: A Comprehensive Guide
Learn how to install Immich via Docker and take control of your photos and video collections. A secure, self-hosted solution for everyone.
What is an OSB ISO? What’s the difference of an OSB and a “normal ISO image"
Actually, what happens right now during deploying KVM Guest via Fedora-Workstation-Live-osb-40-20240301.n.0.x86_64.iso .At the time of writing I clearly saw Anaconda Web UI behavior during installation via ISO image pointed above.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install apt-transport-https in Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to to be able to download packages safely via SSL when downloading packages with apt.
apt is the default package manager for Ubuntu, and other Debian based distros.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Teamviewer on GNU/Linux Mint
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Teamviewer on GNU/Linux Mint.
Teamviewer is not included in the default GNU/Linux Mint repositories, which means you can't install Teamviewer directly from the terminal, without having Teamviewer repository configured on your machine.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Xfce on Debian 11
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Xfce on Debian 11.
If you are using Debian on your machine, and want to replace the default desktop environment with Xfce, you can easily do so, but you must install Xfce first.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Remove a File or Directory in Linux
Removing files or directories in GNU/Linux is a fundamental task for system maintenance and organization. This guide covers the essential commands, such as rm and rmdir, along with tips for safe deletion practices, helping you manage your file system efficiently and avoid common pitfalls.
TecAdmin ☛ Mounting Remote Share using /etc/fstab in Linux
In the realm of Linux, managing file systems and data storage efficiently is a fundamental skill for users and administrators alike. One particularly useful technique involves automounting remote shares, allowing for seamless access to network storage as if it were local.
The New Stack ☛ Linux Pass: A Text-Based Password Manager
Linux servers typically don’t tend to install with GUIs. A command line is faster.
Golang: Installing Go on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04 Linux
Installing Go (Golang) on Ubuntu GNU/Linux such as Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04 is a straightforward process.
2024-02-27 [Older] Performance Co-Pilot (pcp): Unsafe use of Directories in /var/lib/pcp and /var/log/pcp breaks pcp Service User Isolation (CVE-2023-6917)
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-02-27 [Older] How to install the Flowblade video editor on Feren OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-02-27 [Older] How to install Sonic Smash Flash 2 by Nicolas C on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-02-26 [Older] How to install Discord on Feren OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-02-26 [Older] How to install Veadotube Mini on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-02-25 [Older] How to install Minetest 5.8.0 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-02-25 [Older] How to install Obsidian on Feren OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-02-23 [Older] How to install Shotcut video editor on a Chromebook