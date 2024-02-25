Bluesky vs. Mastodon: Which Twitter Alternative Should You Choose?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 25, 2024



Bluesky and Mastodon are two social media networks with an aim to provide a decentralized platform for users.

As microblogging platforms, they also wanted to pitch themselves as a Twitter alternative (primarily) when they started.

But, have they succeeded in their goals? What do they offer differently? What more do they have in common? And, should you consider using them?

Here, I shall compare Bluesky and Mastodon to give you all those answers.

