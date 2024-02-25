Proton 9.0 Released

Proton 9.0, in its first open beta release, brings numerous improvements alongside updates from Wine 9.0 released in January 2024. The Proton 9.0 Beta 11 changelog includes additions to the list of playable games, fixes for various issues, and updates to components like vkd3d-proton and dxvk. Notable fixes involve security certificate warnings, mouse acceleration, crashes in specific games like TouHou Makuka Sai and Microsoft Flight Simulator, and audio issues in titles like Doom Eternal. The release also addresses memory leaks causing Final Fantasy XIV Online launcher crashes, improves video playback in BIOMUTANT, and updates file distribution methods to save disk space.