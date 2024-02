Kid3 Audio Tag Editor 3.9.5 Released with Webp Image Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 25, 2024



Kid3, the free open-source Qt based audio tag editor, release new 3.9.5 version on Saturday.

The release brings keyboard shortcut support for its built-in player. Meaning user can specify custom shortcuts to control play/pause, stop playback, next/previous track playback actions.

The release also added new option to fix the audio output used. And, the code has been modernized for C++17 and now supports TagLib 2.0.

