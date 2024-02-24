Proprietary: Discord Overlay for Linux, Microsoft Racism, and Microsoft's Anticompetitive Spying
GamingOnLinux ☛ Discord Overlay for Linux v0.7.0 should improve idling and on battery power
Discover, not to be confused with the KDE Discover software store, is a Discord overlay for Linux and the first update in a while is out now with version 0.7.0.
Isn't This Illegal? Microsoft Openly Brags About Paying White People & Men Less
Imagine bragging about your own innate racism in a report to shareholders about how diverse and inclusive your company is and continues to strive to be. Also, imagine bragging about discriminating against one race and one gender of people as if it were somehow virtuous.
That company? Microsoft.
In their 2023 Global Diversity & Inclusion Report, in the section “Pay equity,” Microsoft actually admits paying “all racial and ethnic minority groups” more than “white employees…with the same job title and level and considering tenure.”
Softonic ☛ Microsoft Edge fixes the “bug”: it will no longer collect data from other browsers without your permission
After Microsoft Edge was discovered collecting data from other browsers, it seems that the company has decided to cover it up by claiming that this “bug”, which was supposedly unintentional, has already been fixed so that the application only collects usage data from other browsers if the user explicitly gives permission for it.