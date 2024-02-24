Proprietary: Discord Overlay for Linux, Microsoft Racism, and Microsoft's Anticompetitive Spying

Imagine bragging about your own innate racism in a report to shareholders about how diverse and inclusive your company is and continues to strive to be. Also, imagine bragging about discriminating against one race and one gender of people as if it were somehow virtuous.

That company? Microsoft.

In their 2023 Global Diversity & Inclusion Report, in the section “Pay equity,” Microsoft actually admits paying “all racial and ethnic minority groups” more than “white employees…with the same job title and level and considering tenure.”