Canonical/Ubuntu: Some Ubuntu Studio Updates and Snap Cautionary Tale ('Store' a Proprietary Monopoly of Canonical)

As we get to the close of February 2024, we’re also getting close to Feature Freeze for Ubuntu Studio 2024 and, therefore, a closer look at what Ubuntu Studio 24.04 LTS will look like!

Before we get to that, however, we do want to let everyone know that community donations are down. We understand these are trying times for us all, and we just want to remind everyone that the creation and maintenance of Ubuntu Studio does come at some expense, such as electricity, internet, and equipment costs. All of that is in addition to the tireless hours our project leader, Erich Eickmeyer, is putting into this project daily.

Additionally, some recurring donations are failing. We’re not sure if they’re due to expired payment methods or inadequate funds, but we have no way to reach the people whose recurring donations have failed other than this method. So, if you have received any kind of notice, we kindly ask that you would check to see why those donations are failing. If you’d like to cancel, then that’s not a problem either.

If you find Ubuntu Studio useful or agree with its mission, we would ask that you would ask that you would contribute a donation or subscribe using one of the methods below.