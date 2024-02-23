Alternative Operating Systems Post CentOS Stream 8 EOL

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2024



After the end of its predecessor CentOS Linux 8, CentOS Stream 8 emerged as one of the go-to alternatives that organizations migrated to. However, it is criticized for becoming the upstream development branch for RHEL, questioning the stability and reliability of enterprise servers and mission-critical systems. But now, CentOS Stream 8 has also received the same fate, leaving many users and organizations to search for new solutions.

In this article, we will explore alternative Linux distributions and operating systems that users can consider migrating to after the CentOS Stream 8 EOL.

