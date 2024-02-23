The Top Eight Kali Linux Tools [2024]

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2024



Cybercrime is a serious threat to our IT world, and there are many different tactics employed to fight it. Ethical hackers, also referred to as "white hackers," use various network security tools to test networks and data systems for possible vulnerabilities that a hacker could exploit.

Today, we are looking at a sampling of the better penetration test Kali Linux tools available to ethical hackers and penetration testers. Before we jump into the list, let's pause for a refresher on a few essential terms.

