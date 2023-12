CapyPDF 0.7.0 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2023



Version 0.7.0 of CapyPDF is out. There is nothing major as such, just a bunch of minor features. As CapyPDF already supports a fair bit of stuff, the easiest way of finding out what can be done is to look at the unit test file.

Gradients, Gouraud meshes and Coons patches can now be defined in grayscale and CMYK in addition to RGB.

