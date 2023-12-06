23andMe, a company that does genetic testing and traces ancestry through shared DNA, confirmed to FOX TV Stations on Monday that hackers accessed personal data of about 0.1% of customers, which amounts to roughly 14,000 people who have used 23andMe.

Hackers were able to breach those accounts because the customers had used the same username and password on 23andMe as they had on other websites that had been previously compromised.

Because the “threat actor” was able to access the personal data of those 14,000 customers, the hackers were also able to access information of about 5.5 million DNA Relatives profile files, as well as 1.4 million Family Tree profiles, a company spokesperson told FOX.