Sodalite: Fusion of Fedora Silverblue and Pantheon Desktop

posted by Arindam Giri on Dec 06, 2023



A new Fedora Silverblue spin arrives, promising a unique experience that blends the stability of Fedora Silverblue with the elegance of the Pantheon desktop.

Meet Sodalite, a desktop OS crafted with rpm-ostree, offering users an immutable and production-ready experience that aligns seamlessly with the great Pantheon desktop.

