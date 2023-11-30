Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Devices: Raspberry Pi and More

"Breaker breaker, any takers? This is the the one and only Delchi hunting for bear on I-95 South, keeping that double nickel and keeping the sunny side up & the greasy side down! We gone!" 1

I was looking for some new gaming frontiers when I came across truck simulators! All the skill & thrill of a big rig from your PC. As with all simulators there are button boxes and realistic cockpits to buy, but one thing I didn't see was a CB radio mic! They expect us to use desktop mics, headsets or some other hoo-haw instead of the ol jabberjaw microphone! A little deeper digging showed that you can buy adapters, but they ranged from $180 to $300! ( Granted the $300 one is an awesome button box and has a lot of realistic controls along with the mCB mic.)

Well the first thing I did was say "Belgium" to that, and pulled Rolling Thunder across the room to my workbench and got to work. This was going to be a project that would work with Truck simulators, sub simulators and more! Grab that soldering iron, the wire clippers and that drill over there! It's time to start making!