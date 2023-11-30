Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Devices: Raspberry Pi and More
Eesti Rahvusringhääling ☛ Tallinn international robotics festival attracts over 3,000 competitors
The 22nd Robotex International saw 887 competitors from all around the world come to Tallinn to battle in 14 different robotics competitions over two days. With a drone race, water rally, line following and several different "sumo" events taking place, there was plenty of opportunities for all kinds of robots to get involved.
Adafruit ☛ CB Microphone for your PC - Breaker Breaker any takers?
"Breaker breaker, any takers? This is the the one and only Delchi hunting for bear on I-95 South, keeping that double nickel and keeping the sunny side up & the greasy side down! We gone!" 1
I was looking for some new gaming frontiers when I came across truck simulators! All the skill & thrill of a big rig from your PC. As with all simulators there are button boxes and realistic cockpits to buy, but one thing I didn't see was a CB radio mic! They expect us to use desktop mics, headsets or some other hoo-haw instead of the ol jabberjaw microphone! A little deeper digging showed that you can buy adapters, but they ranged from $180 to $300! ( Granted the $300 one is an awesome button box and has a lot of realistic controls along with the mCB mic.)
Well the first thing I did was say "Belgium" to that, and pulled Rolling Thunder across the room to my workbench and got to work. This was going to be a project that would work with Truck simulators, sub simulators and more! Grab that soldering iron, the wire clippers and that drill over there! It's time to start making!
Hackaday ☛ Converting Bluetooth Sensors To Zigbee
With the increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and their need to communicate wirelessly, there’s been a corresponding explosion of wireless protocols to chose from. Of course there’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but for more specialized applications there are some other options like Z-Wave, LoRa, Sigfox, and Thread. There’s a decent amount of overlap in their capabilities too, so when [SHS] was investigating some low-cost Xiaomi sensors it was discovered that it is possible to convert them from their general purpose Bluetooth protocol over to the more IoT-specialized Zigbee protocol instead.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Integrating Philips Hue with Home Assistant
Philips Hue is an incredibly popular line of lights that can be controlled wirelessly. They are known for being high quality and easy to integrate and automate.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Real-time monochrome camera input on Raspberry Pi Pico
This guide will walk through how to capture (monochrome) images on a Raspberry Pi Pico board using a Himax HM01B0-based camera module from Arducam. The Programmable I/O (PIO) and Direct Memory Access (DMA) features of the board’s Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller (MCU) will be used to interface with the Himax HM01B0 image sensor.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 successfully uses external graphics card
Jeff Geerling has managed to get an external graphics card to successfully run on a Raspberry Pi 5.
Hackaday ☛ Arbitrary Wave Generator For The Raspberry Pi Pico
Once upon a time, if you wanted to generate some waveforms, you needed to buy an expensive off-the-shelf function generator or whip up a big pile of analog electronics. Not so today, when you can grab a fast microcontroller off the shelf and have it squirt out whatever fancy waves you might desire. That’s just what [rgco] did to build this nifty arbitrary wave generator.
