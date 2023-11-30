Security and Windows TCO

Between 18 and 22 November 2023, the blender.org website was affected by a DDoS attack, executed by a botnet with hundreds of IP addresses sending over 1.5 billion malicious request, at a peak rate of 100 thousand rps (request per second). The website was intermittently available for a few days until going offline on November 21. The issue was resolved by moving behind a dedicated DDoS mitigation service, and the attack stopped at the end of the day. Besides the main blender.org website, a few other services were made unavailable – they are actively being restored.

Responsibility for the attack has not been claimed, and motives are unknown. The attack was focused on denial of service. Project and user data have not been affected.