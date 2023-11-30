Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
Simon Willison ☛ Announcing Deno Cron
Scheduling tasks in deployed applications is surprisingly difficult. Deno clearly understand this, and they’ve added a new Deno.cron(name, cron_definition, callback) mechanism for running a JavaScript function every X minutes/hours/etc.
Programming/Development
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Advent of Code is just around the corner
For the past 8 years, developers around the globe have gathered together to solve daily puzzles from Advent of Code. And this year is no exception. So what is Advent of Code and why should you get excited about it? Let’s dive in.
Idiomdrottning ☛ Applying thread patches with Emacs Notmuch
Thanks to the script I added, if the branch already exists, it switches to it, and if it does not exist, it makes sure the new one is branched off of main.
Python
-
Hackaday ☛ Scope GUI Made Easier
Last time, I assembled a Python object representing a Rigol oscilloscope. Manipulating the object communicates with the scope over the network. But my original goal was to build a little GUI window to sit next to the scope’s web interface. Had I stuck with C++ or even C, I would probably have just defaulted to Qt or maybe FLTK. I’ve used WxWidgets, too, and other than how many “extra” things you want, these are all easy enough to use. However, I had written the code in Python, so I had to make a choice.
