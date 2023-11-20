Licensing and Openwashing

Sentry relicensed under a new license, called the Functional Source License (FSL). Like the BUSL it replaces, It's not an Open Source license by the OSI definition, but it comes with an irrevocable grant: after two years it turns into an Apache 2.0 licensed artifact (or MIT for the alternative form). It's the response to a lot of feedback we have received about our previous use of the BUSL. You can read all about the switch to FSL in the Announcement Blog Post. (You can also find my original thoughts on the use of the BUSL here.)

I believe this license to be closer to Open Source than what we had before.