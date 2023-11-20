Programming Leftovers
-
SquareCTF 2023 - Nauseous Process
The challenge consists of a program that offers to read and print out 8 bytes from an array at a user-provided index, allowing us to read from anywhere in memory. We can also tell the program to execute a function at a user-provided address. Our goal is to locate a get_flag function loaded from a shared library.
-
A12: Visions of the Fully Networked Desktop
A12 is our network protocol that lets applications written against libarcan-shmif communicate remotely. A12 and SHMIF share most of the same data and event model, but they have very different approaches to transmission, queuing, compression, authentication, confidentiality and so on.
Just as SHMIF consolidates a forest of IPC systems with an untapped common ground into one system around this common ground, A12 consolidates a forest of protocols into one. The history for this part spans many years, starting way before the naughty bits of protocol design and implementation.
-
A retrospective on Errors Management: where do we go from here?
Error management is a fact of life in software development as it is often inevitable and generated by different causes that also include incorrect or incomplete understanding of the requirements or even lack of knowledge of some tools or elements used during development.
Let’s go on a small trip into the evolutions and different concepts related to error management, analyzing why it is difficult and why we are going in new directions after the moment of Exceptions in programming languages.
-
Perl Weekly Issue #643 - 2023-11-20 - My birthday wishes
I mentioned earlier that I struggle finding Perl-related content to include. Last week I looked more thoroughly at the content of what Mohammad sent and I had to realize that the vast majority of the posts are in the Weekly challenge section. There are hardly any other posts. So I was happy to receive a request from Roy Schestowitz to mention the article about A Perl-Based Static Site and Gemini Capsule Generator: The Story of tuxmachines.org and techrights.org