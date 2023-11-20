Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 19th, 2023

Inkscape 1.3.1 is here almost four months after Inkscape 1.3 and adds two new features, namely an option to disable snapping to grid lines and the ability to split text into its letters (characters) while keeping the kerning (letter distances) intact.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pineberry Pi adds NVMe storage capabilities to the Raspberry Pi 5

Programming Leftovers

Gabor Szabo

Linux 6.7-rc2
Linus Torvalds: So I was expecting rc2 to be tiny
Lawyers' SLAPP Attacks and False DMCAs
A sophisticated campaign to discredit or to censor?
Pineberry Pi adds NVMe storage capabilities to the Raspberry Pi 5
Pineberry Pi’s HatDrive Top and Bottom are two new expansion boards compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC, designed to increase its storage capacity and performance using NVMe technology
Amazon Making its Own Linux-Based OS to Replace Android
Amazon is reportedly working on its own Linux-based OS to replace Android on its Fire TVs, smart displays, and other non-tablet devices
Steam Deck OLED Is Now Available to Order with HDR Display and Bigger Battery
Valve today officially released the Steam Deck OLED Linux-powered gaming handheld that brings a bigger screen with high dynamic range (HDR) support, a bigger battery, and more.
TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU
Two years after its first appearance, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 ultra-light AMD-powered Linux laptop is now in the 3rd generation (Gen3) with a more recent AMD Ryzen 7 processor and updated internals.
Inkscape 1.3.1 has been released today as the first major update to the Inkscape 1.3 series of this open-source vector graphics editor that happens to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
 
How to Get Hardware Info on Ubuntu, Ubuntu Core Desktop, and Microcloud
Some Ubuntu news
Licensing and Openwashing
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy S22 One UI 6 (Android 14) update is live for all
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Linux Deepin's big brother claims it's hit three million installs
The other big Chinese distro, after Kylin, seems to be thriving
MediaTek Filogic 860 & Filogic 360 WiFi 7 chipsets target mainstream BE7200 routers and clients
There’s no information about software support, but MediaTek will likely provide support for Linux-based distributions like OpenWrt and/or Debian
Meson 1.3 Released with Improved Build Systems for Developers
Learn what's new in the Meson 1.3 release, which brings improvements and fixes to this open-source build system for developers.
Distrobox 1.6.0 Rolls Out with Improved NVIDIA Integration
Distrobox 1.6.0 release brings new unshare flags, improved shell handling, better CUDA integration, and more
Review: Slackel 7.7 "Openbox"
Slackel is a live Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and Salix
Linux is Bigger Than Windows in Europe (If One Counts Android)
Android isn't exactly freedom-respective, so we are only cautiously optimistic about it replacing Windows
10 Best Browsers for Ubuntu and Other Linux
This guide walks you through the strengths & features of some of the best web browsers in Ubuntu to help you choose.
Prioritising the Basics
The 163rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 19th, 2023.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
8 Linux distributions to replace CentOS and Fluff/Buzzwords From Red Hat
Red Hat and RHEL
Android Leftovers
iPhone 15 review: How does Apple stack up against Android's best
How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions in Ubuntu
Learn how to install VirtualBox guest additions in Ubuntu and other related Linux distributions and enable various features.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, Enterprise Linux Security, and Loads More
Perl: FOSDEM 2024, Perl Weekly Challenge, and More
KaOS 2023.11
KaOS is pleased to announce the availability of the November release of a new stable ISO
LINDOZ 2023 & NEW A.I ADVANCED FEATURES
Netgate Releases pfSense CE Software Version 2.7.1
release of pfSense® Community Edition (CE) software version 2.7.1
Oracle Linux 9 Update 3 is now generally available, as expected!
Oracle Linux 9 Update 3 delivers on Oracle's commitment to open source and keeping Linux free and open while providing binary compatibility to help ensure applications run without disruption
EuroLinux 9.3 released
EuroLinux 9.3 repositories have been expanded to include Redis 7, Nodejs 20 and Java 21 OpenJDK, GCC Toolset 13. Updated toolsets: Rust v1.71, Go v1.20 and LLVM v16, GCC 11.4
FSF-EEE: Child Labour, Upcycling Android Open Letter, Interoperable Europe Act, and Router Freedom
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Bad Voltage, TWIL, and mintCast
3 new episodes
today's howtos
Shotwell updated to 0.32.3 with Some Fixes
Shotwell photo viewer and organizer released new 0.32.3 version a day ago with minor updates
Software: Video Chat Software, Ip vs. Ifconfig, Yum vs. Dnf, Nano or Vim
How Kali Linux Can Help Security Test Your Network
a great way to uncover vulnerabilities on your network and the attached systems
today's howtos
It's False: Those Are Not Alternatives to LibreOffice. They're Proprietary or Not Maintained.
16 Best Free and Open Source Linux Wiki Engines
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 16 high quality free Linux wiki engines
Security Leftovers
The Best Docker Alternatives for 2023
Looking for an alternative to Docker? Learn about the top alternatives to Docker, their features, pricing, and benefits.
MIKROE Launches ClickID to Make Click Boards and Other mikroBUS Hardware Hotpluggable in Linux
MikroElektronika, also known as MIKROE, has announced a new open source approach to handling Click and other mikroBUS-compatible boards under Linux and similar operating systems, complete with support for hot-plug operations: ClickID
Olimex Shows Off an Open-Hardware Linux-Based Autonomous Drone Swarm
Lightweight fixed-wing drones, designed for mapping and more, are driven by onboard OLinuXino single-board computers.
What Is Fedora Onyx? An Immutable Budgie-Based Linux Distro
It's Budgie, except really hard to break.
today's leftovers
Software: Godot 4.2 RC 1, Libxml2 2.12.0, and 7 Best Free and Open Source Compositing Window Managers
Chen Hui Jing Blogs About Web and Free Software
Linux Plumbers Conference and Tomeu Vizoso's Work on Linux Graphics
Security Leftovers
8 Tips To Keep Your Phone Running Like New and 5 Best GNU/Linux Phones to Watch Out for in 2023
Understanding the Next Wave of Desktop Environment Innovations
As of 2023, the GNU/Linux DE landscape is vibrant and varied. GNOME and KDE Plasma lead in popularity, offering a blend of aesthetic appeal and functional richness
Russia pivots to Chinese CPUs that aren't subject to US sanctions - Russia's homegrown Linux-based Alt OS now supports Chinese LoongArch chips
Russian Alt GNU/Linux ported to Loongson's LoongArch64 architecture to properly support LS5000 and LS6000 processors
LXQt 1.4 Desktop Arrives for Lubuntu 23.10 Users, Here’s How to Install It
The Lubuntu developers have decided to backport the LXQt 1.4 desktop environment to the latest Lubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release.
Programming Leftovers
Sam Thursfield's GNOME Report, This Week in GNOME
Software: diffoscope 252 and Screen Sharing
Supporting freedom and the sustainable use of electronic products in the European Union
LibreOffice is free (as in freedom) software
today's howtos
Gear, Frameworks, Kernel updates in Tumbleweed
A large amount of software updates made it into openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots this week
Android Leftovers
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Audacity 3.4.2: Fix for Clips Shifting and Mix and Render Gain Reset
Audacity, the popular audio editor and recorder app, has announced the second update to its 3.4.x release series
Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Wireshark 4.2.0 Released with Dark Mode, ARM64 Support
Learn what's new in Wireshark 4.2.0 release which brings updated base with dark mode, performance improvements and more.
Microsoft: OpenAI’s Chaos and Windows TCO
today's leftovers
Raspberry Pi and Arduino News
Android Leftovers
How to change the time on your Android smartwatch
today's howtos
Games: Raspberry Pi 4, ‘Video Game Addiction’, and the Latest Dozen From Liam Dawe
Review: System76 Lemur Pro Laptop
The System76 Lemur Pro is light, thin, repairable, and upgradeable. It's the best Linux laptop we've tested
This week in KDE: Panel Intellihide and Wayland Presentation Time
It’s great to see lots of people running the Plasma 6 Alpha release, which has resulted in a spike of bug reports, as we had hoped and expected
Use GDM Settings to Customise Ubuntu’s Login Screen
Ubuntu, like other Linux distributions uses the GNOME Display Manager (GDM) as its, well, display manager, though most of us tend to think of or refer to it as the login screen
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Devices: Beagleboard, MessengerPi, Raspberry Pi and More
Distributions and Operating Systems, Including Debian and Ubuntu
today's howtos
Linux Foundation: FinOps and Joint Development Foundation (JDF)
Security Leftovers
Oracle Linux 9.3 Brings Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R7U2
Oracle Linux 9.3 is out now, featuring DNF enhancements and automatic reboot options. Here’s more on that
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
