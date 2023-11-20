A12 is our network protocol that lets applications written against libarcan-shmif communicate remotely. A12 and SHMIF share most of the same data and event model, but they have very different approaches to transmission, queuing, compression, authentication, confidentiality and so on.

Just as SHMIF consolidates a forest of IPC systems with an untapped common ground into one system around this common ground, A12 consolidates a forest of protocols into one. The history for this part spans many years, starting way before the naughty bits of protocol design and implementation.