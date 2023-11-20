How to Get Hardware Info on Ubuntu, Ubuntu Core Desktop, and Microcloud
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Get Hardware Info on Ubuntu
When using Ubuntu, you can easily find your hardware info by just going to the settings screen. However, if you need more information there is some great third-party tools that provide this. We will be using one of these tools within this guide.
You can get details about your system through these steps, such as the CPU, GPU, Memory, disk capacity, and more. On some devices, you can even see the model of your device, but not everything exposes this hardware information to Ubuntu.
-
TechHQ ☛ Ubuntu Core Desktop: new arrival in the immutable space is expected to launch in early 2024
We’ve been eagerly awaiting further updates regarding Canonical’s upcoming immutable core desktop. During Ubuntu’s conference (November 3-5), Canonical’s product manager, Oliver Smith, and its engineering manager, Ken VanDine, finally gave some updates and introduced the world to Ubuntu Core Desktop.
They shared insights into what we can expect to see from this desktop distro. A desktop distro is what we call it when the root filesystem is in a read-only state, and there is no traditional package manager in place).
-
Slashdot ☛ 2023-11-17 [Older] Canonical Intros Microcloud: Simple, Free, On-prem Linux Clustering