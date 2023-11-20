How to Get Hardware Info on Ubuntu, Ubuntu Core Desktop, and Microcloud

When using Ubuntu, you can easily find your hardware info by just going to the settings screen. However, if you need more information there is some great third-party tools that provide this. We will be using one of these tools within this guide.

You can get details about your system through these steps, such as the CPU, GPU, Memory, disk capacity, and more. On some devices, you can even see the model of your device, but not everything exposes this hardware information to Ubuntu.