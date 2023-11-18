today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Mastering Joplin Notes: 8 Tips and Tweaks
Joplin is an awesome open source note taking application. Here's how you can make the best of it.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on Fedora 39. Nmap is a powerful tool used for networking and security auditing of networks. It is an open-source tool that is used for mapping networks, auditing, and security scanning of networks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kubernetes on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kubernetes on GNU/Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Kubernetes, often referred to as K8s, is an open-source container orchestration platform that automates the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ImageMagick on Fedora 39. ImageMagick stands as a powerful suite of tools for image manipulation, essential for graphic design, web development, and various applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install HandBrake on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HandBrake on Debian 12. Video transcoding is a common task for those who want to convert video files into different formats or compress them without losing quality. One popular tool for this purpose is HandBrake, a versatile and open-source transcoder.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GitLab on Fedora 39. GitLab is a web-based platform that provides a complete DevOps lifecycle tool for managing source code repositories, continuous integration, deployment, monitoring, and more. It is widely used for version control, collaboration, and CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) in software development. >
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wine on Manjaro. Wine, short for Wine Is Not an Emulator, is a compatibility layer that enables you to run backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux without the need for a virtual machine or dual-boot setup.
ID Root ☛ How To Disable SELinux on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to disable SELinux on Fedora 39. Security is paramount in the realm of GNU/Linux systems, and SELinux stands as a guardian, enhancing the protection of your Fedora 39 installation. While SELinux is an invaluable security feature, certain situations may warrant its temporary or permanent disablement.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OnlyOffice on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Navigating the world of office software can often be overwhelming, but OnlyOffice stands out with its seamless integration and user-friendly features. This guide will show you how to install OnlyOffice on Fedora Linux, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow for your daily tasks.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Rust on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Rust, a modern programming language known for its safety and performance, is increasingly popular among developers seeking robustness and efficiency. In this guide, we’ll focus on demonstrating how to install Rust on Fedora Linux, a task essential for developers who value a streamlined and secure coding environment.
OSNote ☛ How do I install Prestashop on Debian
Prestashop is a free and open-source e-commerce solution written in PHP. It allows you to create self-hosted online stores and grow your online business. Prestashop is a fully customizable and feature-rich e-commerce solution that lets you create comprehensive e-commerce websites.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Kodi on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Kodi on Ubuntu.
With Kodi you can watch movies, Tv shows, youtube videos, listen to music, use it as a PVR player, or even play your favorite games, all this is possible by using one software.
Vitux ☛ How to Install PrestaShop with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04
PrestaShop is an open-source e-commerce platform that lets you run your own online store or store on the Internet. It is very well known and runs over 300000 online stores around the world. It is programmed in PHP and uses MySQL/MariaDB as its database backend.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install and use Oh My Zsh on Ubuntu
This comprehensive guide covers the installation and usage of Oh My Zsh on Ubuntu. Learn to enhance your terminal experience with easy setup steps, customization options, powerful plugins, and themes, making your command line interface more efficient and visually appealing.
Real Linux User ☛ Joplin Basics – How to set up and use Joplin as a Zettelkasten application
When I made the decision quite a few years ago to switch from macOS to GNU/Linux as my main operating system...
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How To Install LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment on Lubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur)
Following the release of LXQt 1.4, the development team announced that they would not backport this desktop environment for Lubuntu 23.10, as they were fully focused on the upcoming major release of Lubuntu 24.04 LTS in April 2024.
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Install Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04
In this blog post, we will show you how to install Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 for seamless DevOps Integration.