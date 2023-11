Wireshark 4.2.0 Released with Dark Mode, ARM64 Support

posted by Arindam Giri on Nov 18, 2023



Wireshark, the go-to network protocol analyzer, has just rolled out its latest version 4.2.0, and it's packed with features that will help you with network troubleshooting, analysis, and development experience.

This release marks a significant milestone as the inaugural major update under the Wireshark Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to hosting Wireshark and advancing protocol analysis education.

