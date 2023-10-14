Ubuntu and Server Leftovers

The other day I wrote about snapcraft metrics, a tool that enables publishers to extract application metrics from the snap store. Something I’ve noticed which I wanted to share, was how quickly automatic updates roll out to an application’s user base.

So I took the metrics from an application that I published in the snap store and scrubbed the names and version numbers. I charted below the speed that devices roll over from one release to the next. Here’s an image that I think clearly shows the rapid rise as a new release is published, and the rapid drop-off, of the previous version. This chart covers a month where three versions were published, a week or so apart.