Ubuntu and Server Leftovers
-
Running Ubuntu on Apple Silicon Macs is Possible
Ubuntu Asahi is a community project that brings a full Ubuntu desktop experience to Apple silicon Macs. If you’re familiar with efforts to get Linux running on Apple silicon you’ll have heard of the Asahi Linux project, which is headed by a phenomenally talented developer and engineer called Hector Martin.
-
Alan Pope: Ninety percent updated in a week
The other day I wrote about snapcraft metrics, a tool that enables publishers to extract application metrics from the snap store. Something I’ve noticed which I wanted to share, was how quickly automatic updates roll out to an application’s user base.
So I took the metrics from an application that I published in the snap store and scrubbed the names and version numbers. I charted below the speed that devices roll over from one release to the next. Here’s an image that I think clearly shows the rapid rise as a new release is published, and the rapid drop-off, of the previous version. This chart covers a month where three versions were published, a week or so apart.
-
Ubuntu Server Security Best Practices
Ubuntu Server is a highly sought-after, open source operating system that serves as the backbone of many infrastructure setups across the globe. The efficiency and user-friendly nature of Ubuntu Server make it a go-to choice for organizations. However, just like any other system, Ubuntu servers are susceptible to various security threats that can have devastating impacts on an organization's operations and data integrity. This article seeks to shed light on some of the best practices in securing an Ubuntu Server environment against common security threats. A holistic understanding of these practices is instrumental in building and maintaining a fortified digital frontier.
-
7 Best Free Linux Server Provisioning Tools
Server provisioning is a set of actions to prepare a server, taking it from bare metal to a functioning system.
-
Understanding and Leveraging Kubernetes Controllers
Kubernetes controllers are unsung heroes of cloud-native app dev, ensuring the system's actual state matches the user's needs.