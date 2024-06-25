Windows TCO Leftovers
-
India Times ☛ Cyber attack compromised Indonesia data centre, ransom sought: report
Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said the attacker used a new variant of existing malicious software called Lockbit 3.0, without giving further details.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ CHC Cyberattack: Check Your Mail In July For Data Breach Notice
“CHC plans to mail written letters at the conclusion of data review to affected individuals for whom CHC has a sufficient address. Please note, we may not have sufficient addresses for all affected individuals. The mailing process is expected to begin in late July as CHC completes quality assurance procedures,” reads the official statement by Change Healthcare.
UnitedHealth issued a data breach notification, revealing that the ransomware attack exposed a “substantial quantity of data” for a “substantial proportion of people in America.” During a congressional hearing, UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty estimated that “maybe a third” of all Americans’ health data was compromised in the attack.
-
Security Week ☛ Hacker Claims Theft of 30M User Records From Australia Ticketing Company TEG
The link to the Snowflake campaign is supported by the fact that, late last week, a threat actor believed to be associated with the infamous hacking group ShinyHunters, claimed it was offering the information of roughly 30 million TEG customers.
-
Wired ☛ Red Tape Is Making Hospital Ransomware Attacks Worse
Crippling ransomware attacks against hospitals and health care providers are on the rise. These ruthless cyberattacks can take medical systems offline for weeks—canceling appointments and surgeries and causing harm to patients. Doctors and nurses are plunged into crisis situations where they resort to using pen and paper, while IT staff work to make systems safe and bring them back online. The recovery can be long-lasting and brutal.
Health care professionals, lawyers, and cybersecurity experts tell WIRED that amid the chaos caused by criminal hackers, a little-known bureaucratic process can slow down hospitals and medical providers getting their systems working again.
-
