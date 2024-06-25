Windows TCO Leftovers

“CHC plans to mail written letters at the conclusion of data review to affected individuals for whom CHC has a sufficient address. Please note, we may not have sufficient addresses for all affected individuals. The mailing process is expected to begin in late July as CHC completes quality assurance procedures,” reads the official statement by Change Healthcare.

UnitedHealth issued a data breach notification, revealing that the ransomware attack exposed a “substantial quantity of data” for a “substantial proportion of people in America.” During a congressional hearing, UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty estimated that “maybe a third” of all Americans’ health data was compromised in the attack.