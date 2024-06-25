ESP32 hardware leftovers
Maker Go ESP32-C6-EVB quad-relay board supports Wi-Fi 6, BLE 5, Zigbee for smart home applications
The Maker Go ESP32-C6-EVB is an open-source development board built upon the ESP32-C6 module. It integrates four relays and four opto-isolated inputs and supports multiple wireless technologies including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0, and Thread/Zigbee. The Espressif ESP32-C6 on the development board is a single, RISC-V system-on-chip with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5 (LE), and Thread/Zigbee (802.15.4). It is integrated into the ESP32-C6-WROOM-1-N4 module with an onboard PCB antenna, 4MB of SPI flash, and 23 GPIOs. We have seen a fair amount of ESP32-C6 boards recently, including the SparkFun Thing Plus, WeAct ESP32-C6-Mini, ESP32-C6-Pico, and the ePulse Feather C6.
ESP32-S3 rotary encoder features 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and Qwiic connectors
LILYGO T-Encoder-Pro is a rotary encoder based on Espressif Systems ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth SoC, equipped with a 1.2-inch AMOLED with touchscreen support, and two Qwiic connectors for expansion. LILIGO T-Encoder was introduced in 2022 with ESP32 WiFi and Bluetooth SoC and a few GPIOs that enabled it to be fitted on a 2-key keypad shield.
M5Stack M5PoECAM-W V1.1 – A ESP32-powered PoE camera module with 3MP OV3660 sensor
M5Stack M5PoECAM-W V1.1 is a PoE camera module built around the Espressif ESP32 MCU and WIZnet W5500 Hardwired TCP/IP embedded Ethernet controller. The W5500 along with a PoE controller takes care of ethernet and PoE power whereas the 3MP OV3660 sensor is responsible for video and photos. The camera features a wide 65° field of view which makes it suitable for applications like image monitoring and remote data acquisition. Previously we have covered similar camera modules like the LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3, Sipeed MaixCAM, and Luxonis OAK-D Series 2 cameras with the latter also having a PoE option. Feel free to check those out if you are interested in the topic.