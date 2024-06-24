Review: openSUSE 15.6 Leap

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2024



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

As I mentioned before, I reviewed Leap version 15.5 last year and found it to be a solid operating system, especially for users who want something with more power and flexibility. openSUSE feels like a unified, powerful distribution that is suitable for both desktop and server use. Last year one of my few complaints about Leap 15.5 was that, at the time, openSUSE appeared ready to cancel future versions of Leap. Now the Leap series has received an extension and version 16 is planned for next year, so there is plenty of time (probably) to try and enjoy this distribution.

On the other hand, openSUSE Leap 15.6 is virtually identical to last year's 15.5 release. It has the same version of the Plasma and Xfce desktops, the same installer, the same YaST configuration tools. It doesn't look like much has changed over the past year. GNOME has received an update from version 41 to 45 and a broken Cockpit service has been added.

In short, if you've run openSUSE 15.x in the past and liked it, then it's still the same stable, powerful distribution with fantastic Btrfs and boot environment integration. But if you tried an earlier version of the 15.x series and weren't a fan, then nothing has changed in the past year or two.