The Palmshell PuER N1 is an upcoming compact networking PC built around the Intel Celeron J6412 Quad-core processor from the 10th generation lineup. This device features multiple 2.5GbE ports and offers a range of storage options designed for users who demand both high-speed network connectivity and substantial data storage capabilities.

The ASUS Chromebox 5a is a versatile mini-PC equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors. These devices support multiple 4K@60Hz displays and include an M.2 2280 PCIe slot for storage expansion.