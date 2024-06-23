GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-06-16 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (24/2024): postmarketOS 24.06 and other developments
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-16 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #287
-
Slashdot ☛ What Advice Would You Give a First-Time Linux User?
And what advice would you give to a first-time Linux user?
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
TechCrunch ☛ SUSE wants a piece of the AI cake, too [Ed: Microsoft propagandist Frederic Lardinois is hyping up a scam, a bubble]
-
Slashdot ☛ SUSE Upgrades Its Distros With 19 Years of Support (
The new SLES also boasts enhanced security features like confidential computing support with encryption in memory, utilizing Intel TDX and AMD SEV processors, along with remote attestation via SUSE Manager. Additionally, SLES for SAP Applications 15 SP6 offers a secure and reliable platform for running mission-critical SAP workloads, incorporating innovations from Trento to help system administrators avoid infrastructure issues.
-