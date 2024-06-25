Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
University of Toronto ☛ (GNU) Emacs wants personal customization in practice
Recently I read Avoiding Emacs bankruptcy, with good financial habits (via), which sparked some thoughts. One of them is that I feel that GNU Emacs is an editor that winds up with personal customizations from people who use it, even if you don't opt to install any third party packages and stick purely with what comes with Emacs.
There are editors that you can happily use in their stock or almost stock configuration; this is most of how I use vim. In theory you can use Emacs this way too. In practice I think that GNU Emacs is not such an editor. You can use GNU Emacs without any customization and it will edit text and do a variety of useful things for you, but I believe you're going to run into a variety of limitations with the result that will push you towards at least basic customization of built in settings.
Ali Reza Hayati ☛ Tech features | Ali Reza Hayati
It’s not that we always change or modify programs, I won’t change anything most of the times, but it’s about our rights. Think of software freedom in the way you think about freedom of speech. We may not have something to say but we certainly would like to have the freedom just in case.
Mailing list ARChives ☛ "rpki-client 9.1 released
rpki-client is a FREE, easy-to-use implementation of the Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) for Relying Parties (RP) to facilitate validation of BGP announcements. The program queries the global RPKI repository system and validates untrusted network inputs. The program outputs validated ROA payloads, BGPsec Router keys, and ASPA payloads in configuration formats suitable for OpenBGPD and BIRD, and supports emitting CSV and JSON for consumption by other routing stacks.
See RFC 6480 and RFC 6811 for a description of how RPKI and BGP Prefix Origin Validation help secure the global Internet routing system.
Undeadly ☛ rpki-client 9.1 released
Sebastian Benoit (benno@) announced the release of version 9.1 of rpki-client, the essential component for routing security.
GNU
GNU ☛ parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20240622 ('34 counts') released
GNU Parallel 20240622 ('34 counts') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4 The most glorious 15,000 lines of Perl ever written.
