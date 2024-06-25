Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Recently I read Avoiding Emacs bankruptcy, with good financial habits (via), which sparked some thoughts. One of them is that I feel that GNU Emacs is an editor that winds up with personal customizations from people who use it, even if you don't opt to install any third party packages and stick purely with what comes with Emacs.

There are editors that you can happily use in their stock or almost stock configuration; this is most of how I use vim. In theory you can use Emacs this way too. In practice I think that GNU Emacs is not such an editor. You can use GNU Emacs without any customization and it will edit text and do a variety of useful things for you, but I believe you're going to run into a variety of limitations with the result that will push you towards at least basic customization of built in settings.