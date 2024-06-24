Security and Windows TCO

A passkey is a FIDO2 compatible device that can be used for user authentication. FIDO2 is an open authentication standard based on public-key cryptography. It is more secure than passwords and one-time passwords, and simpler to use. It is usually provided as a hardware security token like a small Universal Serial Bus (USB) and Near Field Communication (NFC) based device. There are several brands of FIDO2 compliant keys, including NitroKey and SoloKey v2, and we've collaborated with Yubico to create a more seamless integration between RHEL and Yubikey.