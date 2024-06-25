We've seen lots of rude comments about confusion between domain names and trademarks but what about the confusion between different permutations of the name Brocklesby / Brockelsby?

In my last blog, we looked at some of the most unique names in the Debian and FSFE world and I noted that it may be foolish for infiltrators to use names like this because every change they make in the code would attract extra scrutiny.

On the other hand, a name that looks very English and is easily confused like Brocklesby/Brockelsby would appear to be a far more subtle opportunity to obfuscate the real identity.