TPM in Ubuntu 24.10 and Linux Kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
-
Neowin ☛ Ubuntu 24.10 will use Wayland by default for Nvidia users and have better TPM FDE support
Canonical has announced feature plans for Ubuntu 24.10 which will launch in mid-October this year. As the first release since Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the team has more space to innovate and that’s exactly what they’re planning to do with Wayland support by default for Nvidia users and expanded TPM-backed Full Disk Encryption (FDE) support.
The first thing that Canonical wants to do is to prepare the groundwork for expanding TPM-backed FDE by re-enabling detailed feedback from device configuration issues that are preventing people from using the feature. By addressing the issues stopping people from using this feature, more people should get support and added security.
[...]
Another exciting mention was that of Ubuntu Core Desktop, which an immutable version of Ubuntu similar to Fedora Silverblue. Last month, I wrote an Editorial for Neowin arguing that people should choose Fedora Silverblue 40 over Ubuntu 24.04 LTS because of all the additional security benefits it brings; it’s great to see that Canonical is also working in this direction.
-
9to5Linux ☛ You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
Linux 6.9 is now the latest stable kernel and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to do that using GUI or CLI methods.
Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, with Rust support for AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.