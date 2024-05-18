TPM in Ubuntu 24.10 and Linux Kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Canonical has announced feature plans for Ubuntu 24.10 which will launch in mid-October this year. As the first release since Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the team has more space to innovate and that’s exactly what they’re planning to do with Wayland support by default for Nvidia users and expanded TPM-backed Full Disk Encryption (FDE) support.

The first thing that Canonical wants to do is to prepare the groundwork for expanding TPM-backed FDE by re-enabling detailed feedback from device configuration issues that are preventing people from using the feature. By addressing the issues stopping people from using this feature, more people should get support and added security.

[...]

Another exciting mention was that of Ubuntu Core Desktop, which an immutable version of Ubuntu similar to Fedora Silverblue. Last month, I wrote an Editorial for Neowin arguing that people should choose Fedora Silverblue 40 over Ubuntu 24.04 LTS because of all the additional security benefits it brings; it’s great to see that Canonical is also working in this direction.