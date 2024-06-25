Growing Every Year

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2024,

updated Jun 25, 2024



GNU/Linux is measured at 3.99% on laptops and desktops right now, an increase of about 1% in 12 months.

WITH THIS site turning 20 we had even bigger and longer celebrations than 5 years ago (turning 15) and we're proud to say that traffic has been growing lately, both on the Web and over Gemini Protocol (which turned 5 last week). Traffic in this site climbed 10-20% and we're managing to add many stories despite the news (in general) slowing down.

As we explained here before, we're only guessing that this may be indicative of GNU/Linux growing and thus interest in it (e.g. "Linux" related searches) increasing. Whatever it is, we eagerly await the 25th birthday (2029). Hopefully by then, GNU/Linux will have already conquered the majority of laptops and desktops. 5 years is a very long time, so a lot can happen until then. █