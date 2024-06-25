Games: Steam Deck, Free Software/Games, and Mesa Work
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck LCD 64GB and 512GB discounted until July 11
If you're still somehow on the fence about buying a Steam Deck, here's a good chance for you to get one cheaper as Valve given two models a discount.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Slow down a bit and go collecting in Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge is another wonderful game built with Godot Engine, for gamers who prefer things a whole lot more chilled. Developed by Humble Reeds and published by Armor Games Studios, my key was provided by Stride PR.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Rig the game in Pip My Dice, a Yahtzee roguelike experience inspired by Balatro
A Yahtzee Roguelike experience? That's going to be a thing. FokazLabs recently revealed Pip My Dice and the idea does sound quite interesting.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warzone 2100 version 4.5.0 Beta enhances support for campaign mods, improved multiplayer
One of my favourite RTS games, Warzone 2100, just keeps on getting better thanks to it being open source. A major new Beta has been released that has some really great improvements for both singleplayer and online play.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa gets a nice performance boost for Proton games with various videos
Developer Mike Blumenkrantz has another blog post up and Merge Request ready for Mesa, the set of open source graphics drivers, which gives a big boost to performance for Windows games with various videos.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NonSteamLaunchers adds support for EmuDeck, SteamRomManager and fixes Battle.net
NonSteamLaunchers is one of the simplest ways to get various other stores like Battle.net, Epic, GOG and more on Steam Deck / Linux has a fresh release adding some useful features.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dice rolling dungeon crawler Dice & Fold is out now
Released today with Native Linux support, Dice & Fold from Tinymice Entertainment is a turn-based dungeon crawler where your only way of attacking the enemy is by rolling dice.