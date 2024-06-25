Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2024

Budgie 10.9.2 Desktop Arrives with Bug Fixes as Wayland Porting Continues

While the Budgie devs are hard at work porting the desktop environment to the modern Wayland display protocol, slated for the Budgie 10.10 release, they pushed a small point release for Budgie 10.9 users to address some annoyances and other issues reported by users.

Palmshell PuER N1: Upcoming Networking Compact PC with 4x 2.5GbE Ports

The Palmshell PuER N1 is an upcoming compact networking PC built around the Intel Celeron J6412 Quad-core processor from the 10th generation lineup. This device features multiple 2.5GbE ports and offers a range of storage options designed for users who demand both high-speed network connectivity and substantial data storage capabilities.

ASUS Chromebox 5a with 13th Gen Intel processors start at $294.00

The ASUS Chromebox 5a is a versatile mini-PC equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors. These devices support multiple 4K@60Hz displays and include an M.2 2280 PCIe slot for storage expansion.

Robotic Platform Built on RISC-V Milk-V Meles with ROS2 Support

At the 2024 XUANTIE RISC-V Ecosystem Conference, a collaborative effort between Yahboom, milK-V, and ALIBABA DAMO Academy led to the unveiling of the RISC-V MicroROS educational robot. This robot, based on the Milk-V Meles SBC, is now available for purchase and provides an advanced learning platform for robotics enthusiasts and students.

Games: Steam Deck, Free Software/Games, and Mesa Work

TPM in Ubuntu 24.10 and Linux Kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint 22 Beta is almost here as ISO testing gets underway
SUSE to continue supporting CentOS 7 users after Red Hat pulls the plug
Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11
Linux 6.10-rc5
Growing Every Year [original]
Linux and BSD news (Larry Finger has died)
DeepComputing and Framework Preview New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor
In collaboration with Canonical and Red Hat, the RISC-V Mainboard will support major Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Free Software Security Podcast, Linux Out Loud, Destination Linux, This week in GNU/Linux
Best Free and Open Source Software
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Linux geeks cheer as Arm wrestles x86
Pocket Z project aims to build $99 Linux PCs that fit in your pocket
Celluloid, the GTK Media Player, Gets First Update This Year
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Sticky Notes
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Multiple Threat Actors Deploying Open-Source Rafel RAT to Target Android Devices
It's desktop refresh season in the land of the Windowsalikes
Tiling Shell Update Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts + More
Andrew Tanenbaum Honored with ACM Software System Award
SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux
Obarun – Arch based distribution without systemd
Review: openSUSE 15.6 Leap
Here’s Why I Think KDE Is a Better Desktop Environment Than GNOME
New Android Feature Could Save Battery by Turning Off Your Screen When Not in Use
Best Free and Open Source Software
Darktable 4.8 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 4.8 open-source raw image editor has been released today as a major update introducing new features, improvements, and enhanced camera support.
Radxa Fogwise Airbox AI box review – Part 2: Llama3, Stable Diffusion, imgSearch, Python SDK, YOLOv8
A No-Nonsense Open-Source Diary App for Android
HandBrake 1.8.1 Video Transcoder Fixes Bugs and Issues
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
NuTyX 24.6.3 available with cards 2.7.4
SysLinuxOS 12.4 released
Releasing SKUDONET 7.1.0 Community Edition
Looking for the artwork for Trixie the next Debian release
Each release of Debian has a shiny new theme, which is visible on the boot screen, the login screen and, most prominently, on the desktop wallpaper.
two GNU releases
Intel Slips Battlemage Support And Power-Saving Features Into Linux 6.11
