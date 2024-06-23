posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2024



Quoting: Radxa Fogwise Airbox AI box review - Part 2: Llama3, Stable Diffusion, imgSearch, Python SDK, YOLOv8 - CNX Software —

After checking out Radxa Fogwise Airbox hardware in the first part of the review last month, I’ve now had time to test the SOPHGO SG2300x-powered AI box with an Ubuntu 20.04 Server image preloaded with CasaOS as well as Stable Diffusion and Llama3 containers.

I’ll start the second part of the review by checking out the pre-installed Stable Diffusion text-to-image generator and Llama3 AI chatbot, then manually install imgSearch AI-powered image search engine in CasaOS web dashboard, test the Python SDK in the command line, and run some AI vision models, namely Resnet50 and YOLOv8.