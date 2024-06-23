NuTyX 24.6.3 available with cards 2.7.4
Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 24.6.3 and cards 2.7.4 .
The new version of LXQt 2.0 based on Qt6 is now available on NuTyX.
Updated packages
SysV in 3.09 and systemd in 253.0 .
glibc in 2.39, gcc 14.1.0, curl in 8.8.0, python in 3.12.4, etc .
The xorg-server graphics server version 21.1.13, the Mesa 3D library in 24.1.1, Gtk4 4.14.4 and Qt 6.7.1 .
- The nvidia driver is update to version 550.90.07 .
- The legacy driver 470.xx series in version 470.256.02 .
- The legacy driver 390.xx series in version 390.157 .
The python interpreter is updated to version 3.12.4.
The LXQt desktop environment is a 2.0.1 version .
The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.18.3.
The MATE desktop environment is a 1.28.1 version .
The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 46.1
The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 6.0.5, Framework 6.2.0 and applications in 24.05.0.
Available browsers are: Firefox 126.0.1, Epiphany 46.1, etc
Many desktop applications have been updated as well like Telegram-desktop 5.0.1, Thunderbird 115.11.1, Scribus 1.6.2, Libreoffice 24.2.4.2, Gimp 2.10.38, etc.
Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.19.316, 5.4.278, 5.10.219, 5.15.158, 6.1.94 and 6.6.34 and the latest stable version 6.9.5.
The kernel change logs are available here:
A BASE ISO (proposed in command line interface edition only without graphical interface).
12 desktops are now available in: XORG, OPENBOX, LXDE, XFCE4, JWM, LXQT, CDE, ENLIGHTENMENT, MATE, BUDGIE, GNOME, KDE6.