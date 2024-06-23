Security Leftovers
-
Ross Anderson’s Memorial Service
The memorial service for Ross Anderson will be held on Saturday, at 2:00 PM BST. People can attend remotely on Zoom. (The passcode is “L3954FrrEF”.)
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (firefox, ghostscript, idm:DL1, and thunderbird), Debian (php8.2 and putty), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable), Oracle (ghostscript and thunderbird), Red Hat (thunderbird), and SUSE (containerd, kernel, php-composer2, podofo, python-cryptography, and rmt-server).
-
Diamorphine Rootkit Exploiting Linux Systems In The Wild [Ed: Seems like an exploitation of very outdated systems or negligent admins]
Another variant, which had not been identified yet, was discovered in March 2024. It pretended to be an x_tables module for kernel 5.19.17.
-
Personal and Chemical Facility Information Potentially Accessed in CISA Hack
CISA says CFATS program data was likely accessed after an Ivanti Connect Secure appliance was hacked in January.
-
CISA Alert: Urgent Patching Required for Linux Kernel Vulnerability
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has recently included a Linux kernel vulnerability in its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog. This action was taken due to evidence of active exploitation of the flaw in the wild.
-
Many users are locked out of LastPass after authenticator app reset | Wilders Security Forums
By Sofia Wyciślik-Wilson 26 Jun 2023 The support forums of password management tool LastPass are filling up with complaints [...]
-
USENIX Security ’23 – Uncontained: Uncovering Container Confusion in the Linux Kernel
-
USENIX Security ’23 – FirmSolo: Enabling Dynamic Analysis Of Binary Linux-Based IoT Kernel Modules
-
Cyber Assault on Asian Telecoms Traced to Chinese State Hackers
A years-long espionage campaign has targeted telecoms companies in Asia with tools associated with Chinese groups.
-
Disruptions at Many Car Dealerships Continue as CDK Hack Worsens
Car dealership software provider CDK Global was in the process of restoring services impacted by a cyberattack when it discovered an additional hack.
-
Santander Employee Data Breach Linked to Snowflake Attack
Santander US is notifying over 12,000 employees that their personal information was compromised in a data breach.
-
By one count, the cybersecurity job market is running dry
Job postings for certain cybersecurity positions have dropped so much, it is affecting national security.
-
In Other News: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Email Spoofing, Snowflake Hack Ransoms, LogoFail Follow-Up
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft email spoofing vulnerability, Snowflake hack victims get ransom demands, LogoFail still around.
-
An Open Source Approach to Threat Mitigation in AWS
The security of cloud environments is a top priority for organisations worldwide. According to research by Omdia, supporting cloud and digital transformation projects is one of the top three priorities for cyber security teams, alongside skills development and protecting against ransomware. From a security perspective, getting the right skills around cloud environments so they can be managed and maintained securely is critical. At the same time, having the budget to cover these needs is also a massive challenge.
-
Spatial Computing Hack Exploits Fashion Company Apple Vision Pro Flaw to Fill Room With Spiders, Bats
A recently patched Vision Pro vulnerability was classified by Fashion Company Apple as a DoS issue, but a researcher has shown that it’s ‘scary’.