OpenShot 3.2 Video Editor Brings Remove Gap Feature, New Themes, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 25, 2024



Highlights of OpenShot 3.2 include support for Blender 4.1 and improved Blender animations, support for the latest FFmpeg 7.0 multimedia framework, experimental support for Java bindings, a new Remove Gap feature to remove unwanted gaps between video clips, adds Effect Sequencing before or after keyframes are applied, and new Retro and Cosmic Dusk themes.

OpenShot 3.2 also introduces new Playhead and Marker icons for all themes, adds support for friendly names on the timeline when splitting a video clip or updating file names, adds a new Not Found thumbnail image placeholder for missing or corrupt files, adds Shear X and Shear Y to the Copy and Copy All Keyframes menus, and adds auto-resize capability to the Crop effect.

