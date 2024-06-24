It's desktop refresh season in the land of the Windowsalikes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2024



Quoting: It's desktop refresh season in Windowsalike land —

KDE Plasma 6.1 is the latest release of the KDE project's flagship desktop environment, and alongside fixing a collection of small issues from the big 6.0 release which we looked at back in February it includes a new features, too.

Remote desktop sessions over Microsoft's RDP are now built-in, and can be found within the Settings app. There's an option to hide the mouse pointer after a period of inactivity, and rapid movement of the pointing device (mouse, stylus, or finger) highlights the pointer. Plasma can harmonize the desktop theme with RGB keyboard lighting on compatible devices, too. The Discover app store can now update Snap apps, and warn you about end-of-life Flatpak packages. The Edit mode for the desktop itself is now more visually obvious, with a scaled-down version of the desktop surrounded by controls.

It's noticeable that some of the new features focus on the environment's Wayland integration. For Nvidia users with the latest driver version 555, released last May, this adds support for the new explicit sync feature. This should result in a smoother display and the elimination of glitches, stuttering, tearing and other display artefacts. There's also triple buffering support. As per Intel's explanation, this was once just a feature for graphically intensive games, but now it's coming to desktops too. Wayland users now get the option to restore previously open windows from the last login, which until now was reserved for X11 users. To complement this, saving your session is now a visible choice.