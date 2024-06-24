QA support in Gentoo has been a fluid, amorphous goal over the project’s history. Throughout the years, developers have invented their own scripts and workflows to workaround the limitations of official tooling. More recently, the relaxed standards have been tightened up a fair amount, but it should be possible to achieve more results with further improvement.

Having become an official developer in 2010, much of my initial ebuild development revolved around CVS and repoman, both of which felt slow and antiquated even at the outset of my tenure. Thankfully, CVS was swapped out for git in 2015, but repoman stuck around for nearly another decade after that. While work was done on repoman over the years between 2010 and 2020, the overall weakness of its design was never corrected leading to it being officially retired in 2022 in favor of pkgcheck (and pkgdev).