Linux Graphics Plagued by Microsoft SystemD

After mocking Windows Blue Screens of Death for decades, it seems that Linux fanboys actually wanted one—and now Linux 6.10 will finally bring them one.
For all the mock, the Blue Screen of Death did have its uses for Linux especially when building a kernel without VT/FBCON support where viewing the kernel panic message was not easily available
Linux 6.10 introduces a new type of notification for displaying errors in DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) drivers, similar to the blue screen of death for critical errors in Windows. This was reported by Phoronix.
One of Red Hat’s engineers published a photo on Mastodon of how a similar error looks like on a BeaglePlay single-board computer.
News broke in January 2024 that developers were preparing to add a blue screen of death to Linux, and that change has now been made.
The blue screen of death first debuted on Microsoft Windows where it gained notoriety for being painfully unhelpful. Despite that dubious past—or perhaps specifically to make fun of it—Linux devs have decided to co-opt the idea to alert the user when a kernel panic occurs.
Javier Martinez Canillas, a Red Hat and Fedora Linux dev, announced that the change has made its way to Linux (note “DRM panic” refers to “Direct Rendering Manager,” not “Digital Rights Management”).
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA exploring ways to support an upstream kernel mode GPU driver
