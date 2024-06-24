Hardware Leftovers

As previously mentioned, I recently had a some dental issues and learned how to view a CT Scan in 3D using Linux.

At a hackathon last week, my friend Sidd brought along a 3D printer. How hard is it to convert a CT scan to a file suitable for printing? Slightly trickier than I expected! Most of the guides I found were outdated, or the software didn't work on Linux, or the instructions assumed a level of expertise that I just didn't possess.

So here's my simple guide to getting it working.