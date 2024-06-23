Releases of MyGNUHealth and GNU Automake 1.16.92

[Thanks to Karl Berry for doing so much of work again, preparing for this release and even writing most of the following. ]

We are pleased to announce the GNU Automake 1.16.92 test release.

This is a release candidate for the upcoming automake-1.17. It mostly attempts to eliminate a delay in configure runs in 1.16.90. Please test if you can.

We're particularly interested in bugs or regressions in the actual Automake functionality. Some tests are already known to fail on some non-GNU/Linux systems with some configurations, and have open bugs. Barring patches, we won't be able to fix all such test failures for this release (or, likely, ever). Nonetheless, we do welcome all bug reports (and patches!), in the test suite or otherwise. For possible convenience, here is the open bug list: https://debbugs.gnu.org/cgi/pkgreport.cgi?package=automake

See below for the detailed list of changes since the previous version, as summarized by the NEWS file.

Download here:

https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.92.tar.gz https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.92.tar.xz

Please report bugs and problems to <bug-automake@gnu.org> (instead of replying to this mail), and send general comments and feedback to <automake@gnu.org>, and patches to <automake-patches@gnu.org>.

Thanks to everyone who has reported problems, contributed patches, and helped test Automake!

-*-*-*-

For planned incompatibilities in a possible future Automake 2.0 release, please see NEWS-2.0 and start following the advice there now.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ There have been 25 commits by 7 people in the 18 days since 1.16.90.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed! The following people contributed changes to this release:

Bruno Haible (2) Collin Funk (2) Jim Meyering (1) Karl Berry (15) Mike Frysinger (1) Paul Eggert (3) Yves Orton (1)