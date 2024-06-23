Best Free and Open Source Software
6 Best Free and Open Source Text-Based Mastodon Clients - LinuxLinks
Mastodon is a free and open source microblogging platform similar to Twitter, but with user privacy and decentralization in mind. It’s one of many protocols that interacts with the Fediverse of protocols like Pleroma, GNU Social, and others. Unlike Twitter, Mastodon is not one social network.
Getting started with Mastodon can be confusing for newcomers. Mastodon is a federated service. This means its similar to email. You can create an email account with many different providers. And that’s the same with Mastodon. The service lets you sign up to one of many sites that run Mastodon software, called instances. A user can communicate with other Mastodon users on different instances. The instances are themed – many by country, city, or interest.
Signup to Mastodon is simple. Just supply a username, email address and password and you’re set.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Finder - LinuxLinks
The Finder is the default file manager and graphical user interface shell for OS X. The software lets users manage files, disks, network volumes, and launch applications.
Finder is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
TinySPARQL - low-footprint RDF triple store library - LinuxLinks
The TinySPARQL library offers a complete RDF triplestore with SPARQL 1.1 interface and a minimal footprint.
It allows creating local databases in memory or the filesystem, and accessing/creating endpoints for federated queries.
TinySPARQL is the data storage backend for the Tracker Miner FS filesystem indexer.
This is free and open source software.