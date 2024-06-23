Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Robotic Platform Built on RISC-V Milk-V Meles with ROS2 Support

At the 2024 XUANTIE RISC-V Ecosystem Conference, a collaborative effort between Yahboom, milK-V, and ALIBABA DAMO Academy led to the unveiling of the RISC-V MicroROS educational robot. This robot, based on the Milk-V Meles SBC, is now available for purchase and provides an advanced learning platform for robotics enthusiasts and students.

(Updated) SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

 

Neo6502 A Modern Open Source Retro Computer with W65C02 and RP2040

This dual-processor setup enables the Neo6502 to surpass traditional 6502-based systems in speed and efficiency by removing memory transfer bottlenecks between the processor and graphics. The device includes 2MB of Flash, 64k RAM, and 32k Graphics RAM, supporting complex computations and enhanced graphics.

CY8CKIT-062S2-AI Kit: Ready-to-Deploy ML Models and Comprehensive Onboard Sensors

The CY8CKIT-062S2-AI PSoC 6 AI Evaluation Kit from Infineon Technologies provides a compact and powerful platform for developers interested in edge AI applications. This kit is compatible with Imagimob Studio, facilitating the entire machine learning process from initial model training to final deployment within a unified setup.

9to5Linux

Budgie 10.9.2 Desktop Arrives with Bug Fixes as Wayland Porting Continues

While the Budgie devs are hard at work porting the desktop environment to the modern Wayland display protocol, slated for the Budgie 10.10 release, they pushed a small point release for Budgie 10.9 users to address some annoyances and other issues reported by users.

Darktable 4.8 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Darktable 4.8 include a new color equalizer module to control hue, lightness, and saturation based on colors, two new modules to support image composition, namely Enlarge Canvas and Overlay, as well as a new a toggle for switching the darkroom mode, which forces the pixel-pipe processing to use the whole image data rather than the displayed area.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2024

Mastodon

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Darktable 4.8 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 4.8 open-source raw image editor has been released today as a major update introducing new features, improvements, and enhanced camera support.
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 is released
Budgie 10.9.2 Desktop Arrives with Bug Fixes as Wayland Porting Continues
Budgie developer Joshua Strobl announced the release of Budgie 10.9.2 as a minor maintenance update in the Budgie 10.9 series of this modern desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Mozilla and Tor Browser
Some Mozilla fluff and a new release
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux focus, for now
Programming Leftovers
Programming relates stories
BSD: Building rbenv on OpenBSD 7.5 and FreeBSD Day Interview with Beastie
Some BSD news
Intel Slips Battlemage Support And Power-Saving Features Into Linux 6.11
"The year of the Linux desktop" is a long-standing meme among PC enthusiasts, but thanks to controversial decisions by Microsoft, continual development effort from Linux lovers, and the massive success of Valve's Steam Deck, Linux is seeing greater adoption than ever among consumer PC users
today's howtos
first long batch
 
The Linux Mint 22 Beta is almost here as ISO testing gets underway
In the past, Canonical would push out Ubuntu in April and October and Linux Mint releases would follow just a month later usually in May and November
Radxa Fogwise Airbox AI box review – Part 2: Llama3, Stable Diffusion, imgSearch, Python SDK, YOLOv8
After checking out Radxa Fogwise Airbox hardware in the first part of the review last month
A No-Nonsense Open-Source Diary App for Android
Add your thoughts to the app like you jot down things in your diary
HandBrake 1.8.1 Video Transcoder Fixes Bugs and Issues
HandBrake 1.8.1 free video transcoder fixes video artifacts, subtitle corruption, and more
Best Free and Open Source Software
They are all free and open source goodness
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Raspberry Pi, SparkFun etc.
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Free Software Leftovers
FOSS links collection
UEFI Holes and Windows TCO
Proprietary failings
today's howtos
mostly from the past 5 days
Security Leftovers
Security stories
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos (Invidious)
episodes and shows
Peropesis 2.6: several updates
Peropesis release
NuTyX 24.6.3 available with cards 2.7.4
The new version of LXQt 2.0 based on Qt6 is now available on NuTyX
SysLinuxOS 12.4 released
SysLinuxOS 12.4 released. SysLinuxOS is updated to version 12.4
Releasing SKUDONET 7.1.0 Community Edition
We are very proud to announce the next SKUDONET Community Edition v7.1.0, we have been working hard for more than 6 months and finally, the results are awesome
Security Leftovers
and Windows issues
Ubuntu and OpenSUSE Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
Applications: Cambalache, AMD ROCm, and Oi Grandad
Some software on Linux
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
hacker-friendly devices
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Looking for the artwork for Trixie the next Debian release
Each release of Debian has a shiny new theme, which is visible on the boot screen, the login screen and, most prominently, on the desktop wallpaper.
Releases of MyGNUHealth and GNU Automake 1.16.92
two GNU releases
Blaming "Linux" for Problems of VMware (Prolific GPL Violator, Infringer of the Linux Licence)
FUD tactics
Microsoft Driving People Away (to GNU/Linux)
2 stories
]Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for this afternoon
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
mostly Fedora, some CentOS too
Programming Leftovers
Programming related news and views
Godot Event, Game of Trees Hub, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
misc. stories
UEFI is Opposite of Security (Again) and Proprietary Kaspersky 'Security' Products Treated Like a Back Door
Fake security on display
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Some hardware projects
The X Window System is still hanging on at 40
X uses a client-server model
This Week in GNOME: #153 Proudly Colorful
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 14 to June 21
How to simplify switching from macOS to Linux
Belonging is essential to most people. Belonging somewhere gives you a haven and a feeling of coming home.
Photographs From the Parties [original]
2 weeks ago we started inflating balloons and arranging foods, alerting friends and colleagues etc.
Windows Falls Below 25% in Uzbekistan [original]
In a lot of Africa Windows is now below 10%
Windows TCO: Deaths, Ransom, and More
Microsoft and TCO
KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 6.1 as the latest version of their acclaimed desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
This week in KDE: Plasma 6.1 cleanups
Plasma 6.1 has been released to good reviews! We’ve spent the week fixing issues reported so far, as always
Games: VKD3D-Proton, Survivors Bundle, X4: Foundations
8 latest in gamingonlinux
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Trisquel – Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Trisquel Linux is a 100% free operating system without any proprietary software whatsoever
Two Months After SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) [original]
The SLAPP has been mostly been put to rest, so we can now focus on GNU/Linux news and Free software stuff
A breath of SSD air for a 10-year-old (Linux) laptop
I made it into a Linux-only system. The only downside? Ultra-long boot times
Not Made in China [original]
release of GNU/Linux distros in Taiwan is hardly unprecedented
FOSS, Openwashing, and IBM
today's leftovers
Today's HowTos and Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
mostly security stuff
Tux Machines Parties (20 Years) [original]
We've managed to keep the site going as usual despite preparations and other distractions and now we're back to normal
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GCC 12.4 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 12.4 has been released
today's leftovers
only 3 leftovers for now
Open Hardware/Modding: Orange Pi, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Some hardware news
Canonical/Ubuntu Latest
a couple of announcements
Programming Leftovers
R, GSoC, Godot and more
KeePassXC 2.7.9 Adds Native Browser Integration for Snap
KeePassXC, the popular free open-source KeePass and KeePassX based password manager
Security Lefrovers
Security analysis and breaches
Malicious Proprietary Software
Microsoft and Russian AV
My First Experience with FreeBSD and BSD Now
Some BSD news
today's howtos
second batch for this afternoon
CentOS, Fedora, and Red Hat
IBM related stuff
Why Murena, the Next-Gen Privacy Tech Maker, is “Crowd-Fundraising”
Murena, the company that develops advanced privacy-focused technology including a pro-privacy mobile operating system /e/OS and digital workspace
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.6, Linux 6.6.35, Linux 6.1.95, and Linux 5.10.220
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.6 kernel
Android Leftovers
How to delete Google Chrome history on Android
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers, inc. older picks
Linux, BIOS/UEFI, and Graphics
Some kernel level stuff or similar
today's leftovers
BSD, Debian, and moree
Openwashing Leftovers
Openwashing links
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Open Hardware mostly
Programming Leftovers
And some events
Security Leftovers
Security links for today
GStreamer 1.24.5 Promises Improved Multimedia Handling
GStreamer 1.24.5 rolls out with improved AV1 support
today's howtos
many howtos for Friday
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Red Hat links
Calamares Installer 3.3.7 Released, Here’s What’s New
Calamares Installer 3.3.7 debuts with fresh features
Best Free and Open Source Software
The developers of the open-source office suite ONLYOFFICE Docs released version 8.1 with multiple new features
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
DDE Dock is the dock of Deepin Desktop Environment
Refracta – operating system based on Devuan
Refracta is an operating system designed for home computer users
SUSE to continue supporting CentOS 7 users after Red Hat pulls the plug
No Red Hat? No problem
Windows TCO Leftovers
many new cautionary tales about the adoption of Microsoft and the true cost of such decisions
Games: Proton Experimental, VR Under GNOME on Wayland, and More
8 new stories from gamingonlinux
Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11
The latest iteration of Deepin, V23 RC2, is here and the developers are looking for testers
Stamus Networks Marks Decade of SELKS Open-Source Tool with New Edition
network detection and security monitoring
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recent GNU/Linux Videos (Invidious)
Some selected recent videos
Kernel Articles From LWN
outside the paywall now
Ladybird browser spreads its wings
Ladybird is an open-source project aimed at building an independent web browser