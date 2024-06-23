uutils coreutils is a core utilities project (providing commands like ls/cp/etc) written in Rust and targetting compability with the GNU core utilities.

They have made impressive progress on their goal of passing all the tests in the GNU test suite, so I wondered what it would look like to run them as the primary coreutils on a full Linux system. Importantly, I didn't want to test this in an embedded application where the coreutils may be used primarily by humans as debug tools; I wanted to test this in an environment where the coreutils act as a fundamental part of the system.

Gentoo Linux uses the Portage package manager which has a heavy reliance on bash and thus on coreutils. It is also known to be very configurable, to the point of calling itself a metadistribution. Despite having no previous exposure to Gentoo, I decided for these reasons to use it as the environment for this real world test of uutils coreutils.