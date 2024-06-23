today's howtos
Unix Men ☛ Crash Course on Organizing Your Workday on Linux
And yet you’re thriving in the open source ecosystem because you know how to make technology work for you, therefore optimizing your time and work hours to your advantage.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Kubernetes on Ubuntu 24.04 Step-by-Step
In this blog post, we will explain how to install Kubernetes on Ubuntu 24.04 step-by-step using Kubeadm. Kubernetes (k8s) is a free and open-source container orchestration tool that allows automating deployment, scaling and management of container-based applications.
Roy Tang ☛ User Agents, Bots and Scrapers
The bad thing about using a user agent string like this to mindlessly scrape is that I can't just block the scraper based on this user agent, because it might also be a legitimate user using a browser. It's different from when I use a browser user agent to bypass Facebook's anti-scraping mechanisms mostly because I'm running a rinky-dink VM and not a whole data center to serve my responses! I admit this seems a tad hypocritical; IDK, it's a complicated thing to have a stand on! All I'm sure of is: it's rude to mass scrape a personal website!
Josh Mcguigan ☛ Swapping GNU coreutils for uutils coreutils on Gentoo Linux
uutils coreutils is a core utilities project (providing commands like ls/cp/etc) written in Rust and targetting compability with the GNU core utilities.
They have made impressive progress on their goal of passing all the tests in the GNU test suite, so I wondered what it would look like to run them as the primary coreutils on a full Linux system. Importantly, I didn't want to test this in an embedded application where the coreutils may be used primarily by humans as debug tools; I wanted to test this in an environment where the coreutils act as a fundamental part of the system.
Gentoo Linux uses the Portage package manager which has a heavy reliance on bash and thus on coreutils. It is also known to be very configurable, to the point of calling itself a metadistribution. Despite having no previous exposure to Gentoo, I decided for these reasons to use it as the environment for this real world test of uutils coreutils.
[Old] LWN ☛ Memory sealing for the GNU C Library
The mseal() system call allows a process to prevent any future changes to portions of its address space (thus "sealing" them); it was patterned after the mimmutable() system call in OpenBSD. mseal() generated a lot of discussion, but it was finally merged for the upcoming 6.10 kernel release. While mseal() was initially aimed at securing the Chrome browser, the hope was that it would be useful elsewhere; as a step toward realizing that hope, Adhemerval Zanella has posted a patch series adding support for — and use of — mseal() to the GNU C library (glibc).
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Configure Thunderbird for Gmail on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you setup your Gmail email account using Thunderbird on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat." Thunderbird from Mozilla is the default email client program on Ubuntu. With this, you can send and receive emails in a dedicated application with offline access, a lot of personal configurations and abilities to backup them easily. We will use the standard IMAP configuration here that is the easiest one. Lastly, we hope this will help your computing with Ubuntu. Now let's start!