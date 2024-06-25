Proprietary Software and Microsoft
Windows 11 is Now Automatically Enabling OneDrive Folder Backup Without Asking Permission - Slashdot
-
Neowin ☛ Windows 11 is now automatically enabling OneDrive folder backup without asking permission
Microsoft has made OneDrive slightly more annoying for Windows 11 users. Quietly and without any announcement, the company changed Windows 11's initial setup so that it could turn on the automatic folder backup without asking for it.
Now, those setting up a new Windows computer the way Microsoft wants them to (in other words, connected to the internet and signed into a Microsoft account) will get to their desktops with OneDrive already syncing stuff from folders like Desktop Pictures, Documents, Music, and Videos. Depending on how much is stored there, you might end up with a desktop and other folders filled to the brim with shortcuts to various stuff right after finishing a clean Windows installation.
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – Weekly update June 24 [Ed: Buzzwords and openwashing for Microsoft OSI, sponsored by Microsoft]
This week saw lively debate on the role of data information in AI. Dive into the key points discussed here!
-
TecMint ☛ Vivaldi 6.8 Released – A Modern Classic Web Browser for Power-Users
Vivaldi was created by former Opera CEO Jon von Tetzchner and his team. It is designed as a powerful and customizable browser for power users, offering a range of features beyond just web browsing.